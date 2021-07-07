Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $812,000 Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

LASR stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

