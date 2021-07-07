Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 17,013 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

