CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 23,241 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock valued at $43,868,911. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

