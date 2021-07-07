Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82. Construction Partners has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $36.58.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

