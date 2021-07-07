Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.59. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

