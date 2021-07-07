Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.73 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $813.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

