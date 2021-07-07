Carrefour SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carrefour in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.