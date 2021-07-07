Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,099,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

