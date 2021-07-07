Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stake Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907,922 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 4.17% of Precision Drilling worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

PDS stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.