FIL Ltd Makes New $12.94 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

