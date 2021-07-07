FIL Ltd Invests $14.76 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,540,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,761,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.61% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

CPG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

