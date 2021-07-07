Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $143,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

