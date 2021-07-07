Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $149,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 267.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 322.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85,219 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 129.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

