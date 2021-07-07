APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

