Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

