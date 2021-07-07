TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 446,785 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

