Analyzing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Addex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.28%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $90,000.00 416.84 -$9.04 million N/A N/A Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 19.81 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -3.25

Alterity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 for used as an antimicrobial agent. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.