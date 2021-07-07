Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 188 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,155 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

