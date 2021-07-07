AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $584.02 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $289.95 and a one year high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

