UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.23 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 58,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.