UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 87,931 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

COG stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

