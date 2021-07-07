Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 1,552.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 134,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ NISN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

