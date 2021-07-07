Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.