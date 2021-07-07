Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 184,974 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,639,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.32% of Qurate Retail worth $160,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.