First Manhattan Co. Acquires New Shares in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $94,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

