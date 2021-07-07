First Manhattan Co. Has $36,000 Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

