General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of General Mills worth $155,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

