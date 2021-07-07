Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,593 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $153,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $30,748,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 73.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after buying an additional 324,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

