Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of HUTCHMED worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUTCHMED by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

