Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.02 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $551.63. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.