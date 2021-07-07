Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

