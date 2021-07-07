7,900 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,650 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.