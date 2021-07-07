Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.