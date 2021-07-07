Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

