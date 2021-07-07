Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $4.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.82. Amgen reported earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $243.65 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.48.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.