Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,400 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67. The firm has a market cap of C$40.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

