SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $304.85

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.85 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,699,462 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.57 ($4.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.24.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

