Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $410.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

