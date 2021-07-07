Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.51 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 58,924 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45.

