Stifel Financial Corp Sells 413 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,341,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $433.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

