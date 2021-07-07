Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 607.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

