Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 12,057 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.