Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

