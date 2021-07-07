Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $382.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.