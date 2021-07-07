Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

