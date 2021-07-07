Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 386,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 101.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,861,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $255,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 279,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.