Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $942,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.