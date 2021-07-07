FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $175.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.11. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

