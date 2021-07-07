Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of BBBY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

