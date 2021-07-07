CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $664,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

